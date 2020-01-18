Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lowered its stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 45.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,930 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore International Group by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,158,000 after buying an additional 97,105 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atkore International Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,321,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atkore International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $780,000. Institutional investors own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

ATKR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atkore International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price (up from $32.00) on shares of Atkore International Group in a research note on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of ATKR opened at $41.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Atkore International Group Inc has a 12 month low of $20.52 and a 12 month high of $42.67. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.81.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 77.45% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $501.71 million for the quarter.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,207.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,077.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 58,818 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.16, for a total value of $2,420,948.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,941 shares in the company, valued at $9,670,171.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,426 shares of company stock worth $3,527,701. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Atkore International Group

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

