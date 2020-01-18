First National Bank of Omaha Acquires 2,095 Shares of IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in IDACORP Inc (NYSE:IDA) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,571 shares of the coal producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in IDACORP were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $31,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in IDACORP in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in IDACORP in the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IDACORP in the third quarter valued at $156,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Capital upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of IDACORP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of IDACORP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. IDACORP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

IDA stock opened at $109.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30, a PEG ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. IDACORP Inc has a 12-month low of $92.63 and a 12-month high of $114.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.69.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The coal producer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $386.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.28 million. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that IDACORP Inc will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

IDACORP, Inc, through its subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydroelectric generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; 3 natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in 3 coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

