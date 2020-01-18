Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 4,120 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners Inc (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,691 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRTS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 327.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 731 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VRTS. ValuEngine cut Virtus Investment Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $128.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.95. Virtus Investment Partners Inc has a 52 week low of $84.73 and a 52 week high of $130.34.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The closed-end fund reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.51 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Virtus Investment Partners Inc will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 21.86%.

Virtus Investment Partners Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

