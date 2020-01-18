First National Bank of Omaha Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First National Bank of Omaha boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,221 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. First National Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 8,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $94.72 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.09 and its 200-day moving average is $91.75. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $78.58 and a twelve month high of $95.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a $0.9569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is an increase from Vanguard Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

