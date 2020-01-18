Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,245 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Great Southern Bancorp were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSBC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 130.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 6,566 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 81,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,447,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 194,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC opened at $62.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $884.28 million, a P/E ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.04. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.75 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.46.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $54.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 13.01%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 27th. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

In other news, VP Linton J. Thomason sold 5,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $301,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $373,210.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas W. Marrs sold 625 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.15, for a total transaction of $38,218.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,368.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,575 shares of company stock valued at $766,661. 23.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Great Southern Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Southern Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

About Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.