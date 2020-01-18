Visa Inc (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,315,952 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 104,802 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Visa were worth $247,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 123,791,138 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $21,483,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773,330 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,658,915 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,651,254,000 after purchasing an additional 379,577 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,200,734 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,474,728,000 after purchasing an additional 419,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 3,715.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,291,965 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,827,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,864,991 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,183,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,235,598,000 after purchasing an additional 100,817 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total value of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 3,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.52, for a total transaction of $567,637.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,740 shares in the company, valued at $41,567,104.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Nomura raised their price target on shares of Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Visa from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.92.

Shares of V opened at $204.70 on Friday. Visa Inc has a twelve month low of $133.30 and a twelve month high of $204.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.63, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

