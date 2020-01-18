First National Bank of Omaha Sells 1,797 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

First National Bank of Omaha cut its stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,665 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 1,797 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 1.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,406 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 1.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,686 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 47.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 576 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 5,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total value of $555,520.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 47,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,170,730.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter John Sacripanti sold 637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total transaction of $72,770.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,037 shares of company stock worth $5,278,883 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.28 and a 1-year high of $117.47. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.69.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The business had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

CTXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.80.

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

