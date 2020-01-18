Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $197.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hanson reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday, January 10th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Constellation Brands from to in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.83.

In related news, CFO David Eric Klein sold 36,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.48, for a total value of $7,132,674.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 4,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $790,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,245. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STZ opened at $189.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.64. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $161.50 and a 12-month high of $214.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.29.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 9.21%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.