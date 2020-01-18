Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 257.1% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 75 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE LMT opened at $425.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $120.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $396.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $382.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $278.00 and a 1-year high of $427.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $15.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 221.59% and a net margin of 10.26%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $401.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $395.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $387.91.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

Further Reading: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.