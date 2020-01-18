First National Bank of Omaha Sells 2,359 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,423 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 2,359 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald’s accounts for 0.8% of First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $13,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 72,216 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $14,270,000 after buying an additional 7,293 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 538,368 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $106,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 21,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC increased its position in Mcdonald’s by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 6,348 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $211.98 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a twelve month low of $173.41 and a twelve month high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.39.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The fast-food giant reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.09% and a negative return on equity of 85.71%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $194.12 per share, for a total transaction of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Mulligan acquired 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $193.46 per share, for a total transaction of $251,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 7,380 shares of company stock worth $1,430,223 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Mcdonald’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.54.

Mcdonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

