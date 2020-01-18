First National Bank of Omaha Grows Stock Position in Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of Dorman Products Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,224 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $4,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 540,469 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 91,554 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,082 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products stock opened at $77.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.86 and its 200-day moving average is $76.69. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 2.26. Dorman Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.39 and a 12 month high of $95.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.22). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The firm had revenue of $253.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DORM shares. Stephens started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dorman Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

