Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Lowers Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 130,346 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 147,638 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $14,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 320 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $112.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.99. The company has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.00 and a 1 year high of $112.99.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The game software company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 17.54%. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

EA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.96.

In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total transaction of $48,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,417.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $864,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,373 shares of company stock valued at $9,925,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

