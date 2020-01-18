First National Bank of Omaha Boosts Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

First National Bank of Omaha lifted its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $3,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $299,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter valued at $679,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter valued at $10,928,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Tetra Tech by 76.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 31,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 13,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Tetra Tech by 152.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 99,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,622,000 after acquiring an additional 59,978 shares during the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $89.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 28.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.05. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $90.34.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $640.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.89 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Hugh M. Grant sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.49, for a total value of $699,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,331 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,639.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian N. Carter sold 3,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $266,514.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,851 shares in the company, valued at $589,186. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,096 shares of company stock worth $4,193,844. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TTEK. Cfra cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. It operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

