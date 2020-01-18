Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 12,782 Shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,379 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,782 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter valued at about $700,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Meritage Homes by 25.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $2,864,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Meritage Homes by 5.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 175,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at about $2,832,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total transaction of $682,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

MTH has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.66.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $63.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Meritage Homes Corp has a 1-year low of $37.83 and a 1-year high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

