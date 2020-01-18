Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Boosts Stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 121,110 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Citigroup cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of FBP opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.56. First Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.19 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.90 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 30.46%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

About First Bancorp

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

