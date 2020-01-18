Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) Stock Holdings Cut by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,936 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Exelon were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,945 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 318,826 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $15,402,000 after acquiring an additional 49,231 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 3rd quarter worth $338,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelon by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 606,500 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $29,104,000 after acquiring an additional 316,672 shares in the last quarter. 78.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exelon alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EXC opened at $47.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $43.42 and a 1 year high of $51.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.22. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy giant reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $9.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research set a $55.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Exelon in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $54.00 target price on Exelon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho reduced their target price on Exelon from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Exelon from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.25.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.