Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 68.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,081 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the period. Facebook makes up about 1.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $10,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FB. United Bank boosted its stake in Facebook by 32.7% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 2,499 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in Facebook by 40.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 10,313 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook by 3.5% during the second quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 235,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $45,355,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 5.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 21,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,155,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $3,628,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.58, for a total transaction of $224,991.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,862.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $222.14 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $142.52 and a one year high of $222.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The company had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FB shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Facebook from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.37.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

