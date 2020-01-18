Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 53.8% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 246 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMGN opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Leerink Swann raised their price target on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.22.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

