Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,399 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 4,131 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 40,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 348,823 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 42,131 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCX. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. B. Riley increased their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.30 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $11.50 price target on Freeport-McMoRan and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.48.

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.85. The company has a market capitalization of $18.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $14.68.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 0.22%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.16%.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

