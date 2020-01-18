AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) Holdings Decreased by CWH Capital Management Inc.

CWH Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 101,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for approximately 3.6% of CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $8,999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABBV. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 106.1% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% in the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $88.00 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $91.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.03. The firm has a market cap of $130.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.97.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABBV. Citigroup upped their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

