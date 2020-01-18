Arden Trust Co Sells 1,056 Shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,056 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 85.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ IONS opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $53.34 and a 12-month high of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.38 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 36.31%. The company had revenue of $168.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.47 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 5,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total value of $325,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,729,489.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard S. Geary sold 10,000 shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $646,100.00. Insiders sold 40,327 shares of company stock worth $2,534,865 over the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $63.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $65.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Further Reading: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.