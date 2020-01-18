Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 333 Shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Assurant were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,863,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,779,000 after acquiring an additional 522,617 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,133,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,702,000 after acquiring an additional 111,409 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,282,000 after acquiring an additional 164,654 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 925,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,442,000 after acquiring an additional 26,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 198.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 816,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,875,000 after acquiring an additional 542,776 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AIZ opened at $133.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.84 and a 12 month high of $134.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.41. The company has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06 and a beta of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69. Assurant had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.45%.

In related news, Director Charles John Koch sold 19,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total value of $2,589,197.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tammy L. Schultz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $132,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,765 shares of company stock worth $2,970,236 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AIZ shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.