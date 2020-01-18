Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Reduced by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,206 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Target by 4.8% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,553 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 78,432 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,385,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $1,282,000. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total transaction of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,616 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 48.98%.

TGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Target from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.