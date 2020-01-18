ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co lessened its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,706 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 5.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,985 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. BP Capital Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth $1,007,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 4.1% during the second quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 224,238 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $13,679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 71.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 305,359 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $18,628,000 after purchasing an additional 127,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on ConocoPhillips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $65.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.54. The company has a market capitalization of $71.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $50.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 32,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

