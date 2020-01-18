Arden Trust Co Sells 579 Shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,559 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after selling 579 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 275 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Citrix Systems by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 312 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Citrix Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS opened at $117.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.04. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.28 and a 52-week high of $117.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $111.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.69.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cloud computing company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.05 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 97.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.57%.

In other news, Director Robert Calderoni sold 3,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $366,840.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,071,816.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 7,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $860,202.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,220,790.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,037 shares of company stock worth $5,278,883 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

CTXS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Barclays set a $107.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.80.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

