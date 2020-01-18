Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Grows Stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,370 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,812,615,000 after acquiring an additional 207,380 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 1,337.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $371,819,000 after acquiring an additional 111,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,923,101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $316,158,000 after acquiring an additional 129,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.53% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total value of $278,956.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total transaction of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,216 shares of company stock valued at $2,233,940 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.08.

3M stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.55. 3M Co has a twelve month low of $150.58 and a twelve month high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that 3M Co will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

