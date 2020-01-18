Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 14,853 Shares of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC decreased its position in Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) by 23.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,853 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Talos Energy were worth $1,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Talos Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $456,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Talos Energy by 802.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 322,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 286,771 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Talos Energy by 77.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 16,124 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TALO opened at $28.67 on Friday. Talos Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.98 and a 200-day moving average of $23.14.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.17. Talos Energy had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 38.27%. The company had revenue of $228.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.85 million. Equities analysts predict that Talos Energy Inc will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TALO. ValuEngine raised Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Talos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

