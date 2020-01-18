Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Purchases 135 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,922 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 20.8% during the third quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners grew its position in Facebook by 12.9% during the third quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,325,935.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 139,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.40, for a total value of $27,336,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951 over the last 90 days. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on Facebook in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Facebook from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $270.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, forty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.37.

NASDAQ FB opened at $222.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $633.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.52 and a twelve month high of $222.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.35 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.