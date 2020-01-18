Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 7,723 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) by 22.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,723 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 113,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Stifel Financial by 7,113.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James M. Oates sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $619,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,875.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James M. Zemlyak sold 3,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $203,629.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 837,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,640,382.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,860,882 in the last three months. 3.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stifel Financial stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.74. Stifel Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $46.36 and a 52 week high of $65.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day moving average of $58.12.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Stifel Financial’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

SF has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Stifel Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.60.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

