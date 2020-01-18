Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 13,148 Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,148 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SANM. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,749,000. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $20,185,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sanmina by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after acquiring an additional 467,702 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sanmina in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,394,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sanmina by 357.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,728,000 after acquiring an additional 276,897 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Sanmina from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. ValuEngine cut Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

SANM stock opened at $34.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. Sanmina Corp has a 12-month low of $24.93 and a 12-month high of $34.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 1.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sanmina Corp will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sanmina news, VP Dennis Young sold 30,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,000,682.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,528.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jure Sola sold 53,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $1,731,562.35. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 838,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,306,715.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,972 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,768. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

