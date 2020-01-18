Arden Trust Co Trims Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,147 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3,861.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,744,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650,256 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 248.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,511,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,727,392 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,327,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064,558 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 5,197.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 764,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $85,222,000 after acquiring an additional 750,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,594,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PSX opened at $103.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $80.24 and a 1 year high of $119.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.30. The firm has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.51. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $27.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PSX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.17.

Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

