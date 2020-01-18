Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

Arden Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,419 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Accenture were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 2,188.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 206 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new stake in Accenture in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total value of $1,006,625.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Accenture from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group increased their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Accenture in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.18.

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $209.20 on Friday. Accenture Plc has a 52-week low of $147.44 and a 52-week high of $213.25. The stock has a market cap of $132.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.73.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

