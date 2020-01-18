Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 78 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FB. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.86, for a total value of $57,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,065.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,220,900 shares of company stock valued at $231,834,951. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $222.14 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.52 and a 1 year high of $222.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $633.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $206.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.00.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The social networking company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.21. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 27.08%. The firm had revenue of $17.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Facebook from $197.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, forty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.37.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

