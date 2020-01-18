Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lessened its holdings in World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,013 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INT. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth $77,000. Finally, GQ Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Fuel Services in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

INT opened at $41.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.18. World Fuel Services Corp has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $44.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The business had revenue of $9.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is 18.96%.

In related news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.14, for a total value of $431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,294,185.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Manley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $215,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,509,356.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INT shares. ValuEngine lowered World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. World Fuel Services presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide.

