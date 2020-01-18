CWH Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

CWH Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,096 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. CWH Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in V. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 81,470 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,308,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,281 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,750,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 459,432 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $86,328,000 after buying an additional 19,572 shares during the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

Shares of NYSE V opened at $204.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Visa Inc has a 12 month low of $133.30 and a 12 month high of $204.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.59.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.57% and a return on equity of 42.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday. Nomura upped their price target on shares of Visa from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $207.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.92.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,857,744.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 227,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,589,687.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 58,480 shares of company stock valued at $10,606,182. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

Further Reading: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.