Arden Trust Co Decreases Holdings in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Arden Trust Co lowered its position in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 861 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Icon were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of Icon by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI boosted its position in shares of Icon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 62,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,839,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icon during the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Icon by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 7,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Icon by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 30,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Icon alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICLR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Icon in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Icon in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $160.00 price target on Icon and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Icon in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Icon has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.56.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $175.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.16 and a 200 day moving average of $155.65. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.70. Icon Plc has a 1-year low of $127.58 and a 1-year high of $176.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74. The company had revenue of $710.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.75 million. Icon had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 13.16%. Icon’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

Icon Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Icon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.