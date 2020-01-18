Arden Trust Co Trims Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 21.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 3,499 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 787.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,540,094 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $135,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366,514 shares during the period. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 9,015 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 79,544 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $95.91 on Friday. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $96.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.44. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 77.78% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.84.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,036. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $689,138.33. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 50,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,233.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,744 shares of company stock worth $9,631,265 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

