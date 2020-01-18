PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lessened by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,070 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PEP. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9,617.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,770,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,183,000 after buying an additional 9,669,780 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in PepsiCo by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,887,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 102,361,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,422,659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,723 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,697,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in PepsiCo by 1,981.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,037,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,248,000 after purchasing an additional 987,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PEP shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

PepsiCo stock opened at $141.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.66. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.00 and a 52 week high of $141.32.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

