Arden Trust Co Has $2.55 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,902 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14,860.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,395,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,069,000 after purchasing an additional 9,332,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,206,108,000 after acquiring an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,749,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816,247 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 108.3% during the second quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,195,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 438.6% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 2,907,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMY opened at $66.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 23.53%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total value of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $1,414,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

