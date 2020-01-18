Arden Trust Co Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,648 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 0.7% of Arden Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 105.8% in the fourth quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $46,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $51,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the third quarter worth $56,000. 65.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CVX opened at $115.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.17 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). Chevron had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $36.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,300 shares of company stock worth $10,904,079. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.26.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

