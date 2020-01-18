Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $8.24 Million in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 245,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,612,000. Neumann Advisory Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,240,000. Herald Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Trip.com Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TCOM shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of TCOM opened at $38.94 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $28.55 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.26. Trip.com Group had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

