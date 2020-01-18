Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 692,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Flex by 198.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 11,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $13.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.84. Flex Ltd has a twelve month low of $7.93 and a twelve month high of $13.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Flex news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.66, for a total transaction of $240,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher Collier sold 23,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $298,036.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,138,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,217,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 126,124 shares of company stock worth $1,498,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FLEX shares. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Flex from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Flex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.58.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

