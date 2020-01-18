Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires Shares of 212,750 Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 212,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,082,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 1,791.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,396,801 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,184 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,706,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 605.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in shares of Ciena in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,458,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 801.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 836,347 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,399,000 after acquiring an additional 743,599 shares during the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.41. Ciena Co. has a 1-year low of $32.76 and a 1-year high of $46.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its 200 day moving average is $40.27.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $75,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 59,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.14, for a total transaction of $3,666,260.00. Insiders sold a total of 106,512 shares of company stock worth $5,550,778 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CIEN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Nomura increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Dougherty & Co increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.78.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.