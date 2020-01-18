Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys New Holdings in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 156,844 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,585,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTH. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the third quarter worth $28,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 159.9% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Meritage Homes during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Meritage Homes by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $65.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $76.83.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $940.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MTH shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “sell” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.66.

In other news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $362,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

