Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Increases Stake in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,680 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $10,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ARMK. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,458,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,597,000 after buying an additional 686,953 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $605,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 130,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after buying an additional 12,865 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Aramark by 176.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 33,213 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aramark by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. 99.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John J. Zillmer bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,493,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 201,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,579,960.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 225,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.11, for a total transaction of $9,939,747.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 432,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,097,645.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $46.42 on Friday. Aramark has a 52 week low of $25.49 and a 52 week high of $46.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Aramark had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aramark will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARMK. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.82.

Aramark provides food, facilities management, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates in three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

