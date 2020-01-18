Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 5,878 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 17.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,288 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,878 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,079,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,902,835,000 after buying an additional 54,247 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,529,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $979,183,000 after buying an additional 57,027 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 601,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,796,000 after buying an additional 62,926 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $151,443,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 474,505 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,628,000 after buying an additional 36,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Goldstein sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $340,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,514,362.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total value of $5,579,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 130,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,392,738.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 109,543 shares of company stock worth $40,357,770. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on REGN shares. Raymond James started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $403.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen set a $349.00 price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $389.05.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $385.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $374.64 and its 200-day moving average is $322.22. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $271.37 and a one year high of $442.00. The firm has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $6.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $1.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.85% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.87 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 5th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

