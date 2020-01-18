Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 70.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,139 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 428,585 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $10,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,180 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.69.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 234,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.16, for a total transaction of $14,801,861.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $874,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $54.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.66. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $49.03 and a one year high of $74.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.45 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

