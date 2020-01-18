Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 76,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 510.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 239.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 560 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brook Bruce 2,121 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. Also, insider Clark Megan 180 shares of Carlisle Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. Insiders sold 63,103 shares of company stock worth $9,932,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

CSL opened at $163.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.04. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.19 and a 1 year high of $164.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.13. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.88.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

