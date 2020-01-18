269,241 Shares in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 269,241 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $15,067,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its stake in First Solar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 16,006 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,180 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in First Solar by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,400 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in First Solar by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,162 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in First Solar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 61.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. Roth Capital set a $75.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $82.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $80.00 price target on First Solar and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays cut First Solar from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.27.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $53.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 3.24. First Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.77 and a fifty-two week high of $69.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.29. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.30.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.77). First Solar had a negative net margin of 0.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. The business had revenue of $547.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Solar news, COO Philip Dejong sold 11,491 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $634,877.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $527,140.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 8,476 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $482,962.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,206,151.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,289 shares of company stock worth $3,179,809. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

