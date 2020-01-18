212,884 Shares in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 212,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of R. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 574.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after acquiring an additional 496,769 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 164.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 326,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Ryder System by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ryder System news, Director E Follin Smith bought 1,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.53. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,543.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on R. Stifel Nicolaus cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Ryder System from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cfra cut Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

R stock opened at $55.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.36. Ryder System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.90 and a 52-week high of $67.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($2.98). Ryder System had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Ryder System’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

